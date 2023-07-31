Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $6,336,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,436. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.