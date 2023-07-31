Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.75. 250,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,155. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $262.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

