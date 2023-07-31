Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.29. 124,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,269. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

