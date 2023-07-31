Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 144,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.83. 20,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,646. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

