Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.41. 1,945,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,858. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

