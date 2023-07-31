Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,715 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 266,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 116,857 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Shell by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 977,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. 1,754,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

