Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,656 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,184. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.