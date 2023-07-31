Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $447.10. 250,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,251. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

