Patron Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $237.82. 3,011,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $240.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.