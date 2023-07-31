Patron Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.18. 1,657,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

