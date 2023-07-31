Patron Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

