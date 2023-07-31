Paul C. Saville Sells 2,050 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $36.89 on Monday, reaching $6,306.44. 16,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,666. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,043.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,638.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

