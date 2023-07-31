Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

