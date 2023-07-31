Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,970 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

