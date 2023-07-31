Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.28. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

