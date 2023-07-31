Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,204 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.04. 2,315,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average is $418.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.