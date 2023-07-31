Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.