Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 9,489,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,620,025. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.