Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 344,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,121. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

