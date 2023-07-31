Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.78 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $44,896,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.