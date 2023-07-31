Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 14,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after acquiring an additional 221,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after buying an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

SLG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.71. 1,380,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,864. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.