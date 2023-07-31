Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 9,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

