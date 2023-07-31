Pensionfund Sabic Sells 13,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.