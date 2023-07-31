Peter Rahmer Sells 1,352 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $15,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 522,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,841. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 174,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 422,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,680,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

