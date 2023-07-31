Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $112,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. 26,022,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,200,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.