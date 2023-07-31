Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.