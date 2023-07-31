Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
NYSE:PDM opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
