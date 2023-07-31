Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

