Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,025,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 509.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 196,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,512. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

