Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.23 and a 200 day moving average of $400.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

