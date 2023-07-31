Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.42. 4,606,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,971. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

