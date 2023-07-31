Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $7.50 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.69. 322,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.