Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 597,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,858. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

