Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.68. 43,185,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,561,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

