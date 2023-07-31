Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $738.85. 367,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,544. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $698.12 and a 200 day moving average of $690.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

