Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $506.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $471.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

