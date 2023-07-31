Piper Sandler Raises West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target to $21.50

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTBA. TheStreet cut shares of West Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Insider Activity

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,753 shares of company stock valued at $189,194. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.