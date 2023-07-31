POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $9.10 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

