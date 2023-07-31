POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.49. 516,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $133.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

