PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 351,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

