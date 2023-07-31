Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Holdings Raised by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned about 0.88% of Power REIT worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE PW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power REIT Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on PW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.