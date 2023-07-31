Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after buying an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,664. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

