Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $104,000 Stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 0.8 %

PRPH traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 10,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,372. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.