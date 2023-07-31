Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,370,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.91. 65,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

