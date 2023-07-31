Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.56. 942,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,593. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

