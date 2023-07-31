Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $896.23. The stock had a trading volume of 525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $843.81 and its 200 day moving average is $695.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

