Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.04. 61,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,431. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $196.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

