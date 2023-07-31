Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 1,894,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,146. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

