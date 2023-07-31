Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.95

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 24330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 815,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

