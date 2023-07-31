Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.65. 951,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

