ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.06

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 74812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
